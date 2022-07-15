ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 132,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,243,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $933.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.81% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,958.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNOB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.