ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

