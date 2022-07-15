Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $579.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $525.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.72.

NASDAQ COST opened at $511.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $472.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.84. The firm has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

