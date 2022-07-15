Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.06.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,358 shares of company stock worth $3,654,151. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

