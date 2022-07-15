Credit Suisse Group Lowers Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $6.57 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 973.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

