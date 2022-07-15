Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires 3,688 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $288.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

