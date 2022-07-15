Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.
Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 42,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,174,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,739,547.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 290,604 shares of company stock worth $3,658,768 over the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
