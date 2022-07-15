Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Cricut has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 42,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $587,096.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,174,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,739,547.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 290,604 shares of company stock worth $3,658,768 over the last three months. 16.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cricut by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

