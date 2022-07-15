Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $389.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.88.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a return on equity of 68.94% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

