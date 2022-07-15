DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 6,245 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.