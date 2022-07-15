DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $19,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.10.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $124.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.08 and its 200 day moving average is $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

