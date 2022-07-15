DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.94.

BA opened at $147.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

