Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Price Target to GBX 735

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 875 ($10.41) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J D Wetherspoon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 971.25 ($11.55).

JDW opened at GBX 534.72 ($6.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. The stock has a market cap of £688.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,194 ($14.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 692.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 787.28.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

