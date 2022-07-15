Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €55.00 ($55.00) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €21.30 ($21.30) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.74. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($44.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

