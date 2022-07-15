Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $248.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.