Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,965,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,762,000 after acquiring an additional 314,321 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 472,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 89,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after acquiring an additional 143,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc purchased 75,207 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,912,514.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares in the company, valued at $77,272,462.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 311,184 shares of company stock valued at $8,249,352. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $958.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.