DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
DriveItAway stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. DriveItAway has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
DriveItAway Company Profile (Get Rating)
