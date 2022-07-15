DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Short Interest Update

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DriveItAway stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. DriveItAway has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

DriveItAway Company Profile

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

