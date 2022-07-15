Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.35

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.35 and last traded at $53.09, with a volume of 1024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Enovis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.91.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Enovis had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $13,924,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $7,814,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $905,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $470,000.

Enovis Company Profile (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.