Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Etsy by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $2,412,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,488 shares of company stock worth $8,626,925. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

Etsy Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.