Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $20,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.34 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

