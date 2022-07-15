Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after acquiring an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

FIS opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.