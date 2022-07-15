Financial Consulate Inc. Buys 181 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $265.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.31 and its 200 day moving average is $148.88. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

