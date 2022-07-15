Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $123.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

