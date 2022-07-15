Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 734 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

VNQ opened at $90.26 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

