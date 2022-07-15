Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after acquiring an additional 598,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

TSLA stock opened at $714.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $740.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $713.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $870.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.