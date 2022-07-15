Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $10.05 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

