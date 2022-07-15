Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after buying an additional 827,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after buying an additional 2,659,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after acquiring an additional 320,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.13.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

