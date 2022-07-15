Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,772 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortive were worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

