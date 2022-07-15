Foster & Motley Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $54.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

