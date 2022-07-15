Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,377,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,653,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.73.

ROST stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

