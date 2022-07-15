Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $676.82 million, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.