Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €27.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FPE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €23.45 ($23.45) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($37.40) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($44.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.33.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

