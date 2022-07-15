GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

NYSE UPS opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

