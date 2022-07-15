GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

