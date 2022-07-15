GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.15.

