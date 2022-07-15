GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.