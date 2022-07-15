GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,983 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $89.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average is $160.09. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Argus decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

