Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

