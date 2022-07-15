GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of GTLB opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in GitLab by 9.7% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

