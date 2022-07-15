Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Set at GBX 600 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.14) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 650 ($7.73) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.54) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.42) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.80) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.66) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 582.69 ($6.93).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 402.95 ($4.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.52). The company has a market cap of £52.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,294.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 476.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 460.09.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

