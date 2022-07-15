GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

