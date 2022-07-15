GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. Barclays decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.00.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $77.30. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,442 shares of company stock valued at $946,156 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
