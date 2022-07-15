GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $32,873.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean Jahnke sold 5,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $34,491.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,203.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,033 shares of company stock valued at $740,623. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $827.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

