GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.65) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.00) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($20.81) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,876 ($22.31) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,768.54 ($21.03).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK opened at GBX 1,697 ($20.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,742.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,679. The company has a market cap of £86.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,663.37. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.11) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,012.33).

GSK Company Profile (Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.