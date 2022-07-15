HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 362.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.