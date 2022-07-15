HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 96.39% and a net margin of 52.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,964 shares of company stock worth $1,972,203. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

