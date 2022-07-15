HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.33.
NASDAQ VIR opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.45. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.
In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,726,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092 shares in the company, valued at $242,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,964 shares of company stock worth $1,972,203. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
