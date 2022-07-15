HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

NYSE V opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day moving average is $211.06. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

