Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,300 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, Director Glenn Tobin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $64,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $637,469.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,675 shares of company stock valued at $407,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $31.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $464.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

