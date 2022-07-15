Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 77,428 Shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 3,527.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,678,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP George T. Henley purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,054.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $92,676.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques J. Busquet bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,708.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,200 shares of company stock worth $162,727. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE OCN opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The stock has a market cap of $266.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.