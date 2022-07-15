Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 85,018 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,018 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 64,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,283,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares in the company, valued at $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPRT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

