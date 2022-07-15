Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,350 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

