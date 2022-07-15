Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CFB opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $634.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.20. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

